Lagos state government sets up N1 billion film fund, inaugurates committee

Confirming the new scheme, the governor unveiled a newly appointment nine-member committee via his official social media accounts on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

"Nigeria is the second largest film producer in the world and Lagos is the centre of this huge creative enterprise", Sanwo-Olu wrote. "To further support practitioners and enhance the sector as a significant contributor to our state and national GDP, today, I inaugurated a 9-member committee on film production empowerment for Lagos State made of core industry practitioners. Our administration will continue to invest to support the industry to create thousands of jobs and boost the economy. We trust members of the committee..."

The committee members consisting of five industry practitioners and four government officials include AMAA founder Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, Tunde Kelani, Kunle Afolayan, Mo Abudu and Richard Mofe-Damijo.

The governor also announced a N1 billion seed capital set aside for filmmakers struggling to produce films. "We have set aside a seed capital of N1 billion for the creativity and tourism sector. The scheme is to support creative ideas of producers who are constrained by funds to bring their concepts to reality," Sanwo-Olu added.