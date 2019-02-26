The first episode of the second season of 'MTV Shuga: Down South' is out and it's with a twist.

The season stretches the boundaries of drama and education with Thuso Mbedu, returning as Ipeleng and Ayanda Makayi returns as Sol, the villain of Zenzele, who terrorised both his victims and his viewers in the first season.

ALSO READ: 'MTV Shuga: Down South' Watch episode 11 - "Name and Shame"

Though Sol is expected to have learned his lessons and turned a new leaf after returning from prison, an even deeper and darker story seems to be revolving around his character.

Set against the clubs, bars and student hangouts of South Africa, MTV Shuga relates a bitter-sweet tale of love, betrayal, relationships, and heartache.

The show returns for the second season with recurring cast members Thuso Mbodu as Ikpeleng, Given Stuurman as Reggie, Lerato Walaza as Zamo, Malibongwe Mdwaba as Kwanele, Mamodibe Ramodibe as Arabeng, Samke Makhoba as Khensani, Jezriel Skei as Q, Mohau Cele as Bongi, and Ayanda Makayi as Sol.

The new season of MTV "Shuga" is executive produced by Sharon King, Sara Piot and Richard Warburton. The first episode is written by Nonzi Bogatsu and directed by Thishiwe Ziqubu.