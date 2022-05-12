The movie, the music, the food and every other thing summed up the wonderful movie experience at the Muri Okunola park on the evening of April 30, 2022.
Movie in the Park Experience (MIP Experience) 2 in Lagos
The second edition of the Movie in the Park Experience was as beautiful as you can imagine.
The event welcomed about 1500 guests including audience, vendors, brands and media organizations to be a part of the family friendly environment.
“Coming from Insanity” by Ibidolapo Ajayi, starring Gabriel Afolayan, Damilola Adegbite, Sharon Ooja, Odunlade Adekola, Bolanle Ninalowo, Wole Ojo, Wale Ojo, and others was screened.
The MIP Experience is all about the experience and creating memories with loved ones. There was a beautiful moment at about the end of the event when a proposal happened and the crowd couldn’t get over the beauty of it.
One of the brand partners, Chipper Cash ended the event with its raffle draw, three lucky attendees won $1000.
This edition was in partnership with LASPARK and sponsored by Chipper Cash, Krispykreme, Artsplit and supported by Twenties Tribe, Trace Naija, Munch It, GoodLife Magik, Ynaija, Pulse and HotFM Lagos.
The MIP is coming again soon and it sure is coming bigger.
