Mo Abudu makes directorial debut with two mental health themed short films

In a statement unveiling the production, Abudu said, "I believe in learning and understanding any major assignment I undertake. Directing is an art form that takes years to master, so I’m beginning with baby steps. I have written two short films that I will be directing – Her Perfect Life and Iyawo Mi (My Wife), a predominantly Yoruba language film.

“Although these stories are fictional, they highlight the mental health challenges, hardly spoken about in Nigerian society, that many people deal with all over the world. Mental health issues can affect anyone, regardless of age, race, income or social class, and they are on the increase.”

'Her Perfect Life' will star 'Queen of Sono' star Pearl Thusi and Joseph Benjamin in the lead roles with Omawunmi Dada, Uzo Osimpka, Christian Paul and Mary Lazarus in supporting roles.

The film follows Onajite Johnson-Ibrahim, 39, with a seemingly perfect life - a flourishing career, a growing business, a loving husband and two bright, beautiful children yet she longs to end it all.

Abudu's Yoruba language film follows Kunle's night of horror when he returns home to his wife, Eniola hallucinating, screaming at their children and neighbours, and threatening to kill everyone. Kunle takes matters into his own hands, with tragic consequences. 'Iyawo Mi' stars Adedimeji Lateef, Bolaji Ogunmola, Segun Arinze and Jude Chukwuka.