'A Sunday Affair': EbonyLife's new movie is headed to Netflix

Two best friends, Uche and Toyin fall in love with Sunday - a charming, yet flawed eligible bachelor caught up in an unenviable dilemma.

A love triangle ensues with each woman none the wiser they are dating the same man. However, Sunday has a problem, who does he choose? This entanglement set in Lagos comes to a very unexpected crescendo.

Written by Darrel Bristow-Bovey and directed by Walter Taylaur, 'A Sunday Affair' is a thoughtful film about human desire, friendships and sacrifice. It shows emotions and the rollercoaster of love through superb performances.

Award winning Nigerian actress Nse Ikpe-Etim plays Uche, Dakore Egbuson-Akanda stars as Toyin and award winning Oris Erhuero is Sunday. The cast includes Alexx Ekubo, Uzor Osimpkpa, Chris Iheuwa and Hilda Dokubo.

On what to expect from the movie, Mo Abudu, CEO of EbonyLife Media and executive producer says: “A Sunday Affair is an idea that’s been playing around in my head for nearly ten years. It has many layers of richness to the story, which I love, and I hope audiences see this as an evergreen classic and watch the film over and over again.”

Heidi Uys, Creative Producer, EbonyLife Media also offers more context to the forthcoming project saying, “We’ve had so many conversations about the complexity of love and whether it’s possible to love more than one person and to love as much as the other. With these amazing actors, this film gives a new meaning to the popular phrase ‘it’s complicated.’ ”

EbonyLife Media will host the World Premiere of the movie in Lagos, Nigeria on 12th February 2023 as a valentine’s special event in collaboration with Moët & Chandon as a major partner.