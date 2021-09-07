RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nollywood is Nigeria's rehabilitation centre - Mary Remmy Njoku replies Emeka Rollas

Emeka Rollas recently took a swipe at filmmakers casting evicted BBNaija housemates.

Mary Remmy Njoku

Nollywood actress and film executive Mary Remmy Njoku has fired back at Actors Guild of Nigeria president Emeka Rollas over his recent Big Brother Naija comment.

Recall the actor turned politician wrote on Instagram: "Nollywood! Not a dumping ground for evictees!!! Case closed."

Emeka Rollas' Instagram post [Instagram]
Emeka Rollas' Instagram post [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, September 7, 2021, Njoku expressed that she strongly disagreed with Rollas with details of how Nollywood had saved people previously perceived to be unemployable.

"Nollywood is Nigeria's no 1 rehabilitation center. She is indeed a dumping ground to all society rejects. An employer of the unemployable. A shelter to all who have lost their way. A mother to the confused and misunderstood. She doesn't judge," Njoku wrote.

Mary Remy Njoku's Instagram post [Instagram]
Mary Remy Njoku's Instagram post [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

"Many of us were unemployable in the society when we joined Nollywood. No degree, no certificates. If not for Nollywood so many people would have committed suicide because of stigmatization and discrimination."

Rollas comment also earned him a jab from actor Bolanle Ninalowo who called him out for discrimination.

