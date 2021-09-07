Nollywood actress and film executive Mary Remmy Njoku has fired back at Actors Guild of Nigeria president Emeka Rollas over his recent Big Brother Naija comment.
Nollywood is Nigeria's rehabilitation centre - Mary Remmy Njoku replies Emeka Rollas
Emeka Rollas recently took a swipe at filmmakers casting evicted BBNaija housemates.
Recall the actor turned politician wrote on Instagram: "Nollywood! Not a dumping ground for evictees!!! Case closed."
In an Instagram post shared on Monday, September 7, 2021, Njoku expressed that she strongly disagreed with Rollas with details of how Nollywood had saved people previously perceived to be unemployable.
"Nollywood is Nigeria's no 1 rehabilitation center. She is indeed a dumping ground to all society rejects. An employer of the unemployable. A shelter to all who have lost their way. A mother to the confused and misunderstood. She doesn't judge," Njoku wrote.
"Many of us were unemployable in the society when we joined Nollywood. No degree, no certificates. If not for Nollywood so many people would have committed suicide because of stigmatization and discrimination."
Rollas comment also earned him a jab from actor Bolanle Ninalowo who called him out for discrimination.
