Recall the actor turned politician wrote on Instagram: "Nollywood! Not a dumping ground for evictees!!! Case closed."

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, September 7, 2021, Njoku expressed that she strongly disagreed with Rollas with details of how Nollywood had saved people previously perceived to be unemployable.

"Nollywood is Nigeria's no 1 rehabilitation center. She is indeed a dumping ground to all society rejects. An employer of the unemployable. A shelter to all who have lost their way. A mother to the confused and misunderstood. She doesn't judge," Njoku wrote.

"Many of us were unemployable in the society when we joined Nollywood. No degree, no certificates. If not for Nollywood so many people would have committed suicide because of stigmatization and discrimination."