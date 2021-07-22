The official trailer for Tunde Olaoye's 'Lugard' has debuted ahead of its theatrical release set for August 27, 2021.
Watch Gabriel Afolayan, Kehinde Bankole, Debo Macaroni in 'Lugard' trailer
The film is directed by Tunde Olaoye and executive produced by Hakeem Olageshin.
Starring Gabriel Afolayan, Kehinde Bankole, Debo Macaroni, Omowunmi Dada, Adeniyi Johnson, Chinyere Wilfred, Nobert Young, Zack Orji, Kalu Ikeagwu among others, the film centers on how revenge and jealousy put the social movement of a reformed radical in jeopardy when his past comes to light.
The film is produced by B5 Films, Monomania Entertainment and executive produced by Hakeem Olageshin.
Watch the official trailer:
