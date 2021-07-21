Basketmouth has unveiled a first-look teaser for the second season of his fan-favourite comedy series; 'Papa Benji' ahead of its anticipated premiere.
Basketmouth debuts first-look teaser for 'Papa Benji' season 2
The new season is set to premiere on July 31, 2021.
The new teaser reintroduces majority of the cast from the first season including Jemima Osunde, Maleke Idowu and comedians Senator, Romeo Withoutjuliet, Brain Jotter among others.
Watch the teaser:
The comedian cum filmmaker first announced the new season in April with a video unveiling the ensemble cast including Bethel 'Senator' Njoku, Onyebuchi Ojieh, Nedu Wazobia and Basketmouth.
While the new adventures of Papa Benji's restaurant remain under wraps, fans expect that the new season will continue its satirical takes on current affairs.
Season one premiered to positive reviews on YouTube in December 2020.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng