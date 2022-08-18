Lover girls or doing too much? Here's what viewers think about BB Naija S7 babes

In case you don't know/haven’t noticed: The chicks on ‘Level Up’ have been giving strong ‘Ruth Abokoku’ vibes. There have been altercations between Phyna and Amaka because of Groovy and of course, Beauty was thrown out of the house because she lost her cool over Groovy dancing with Chomzy.

How do BB Naija fans feel about this? Omo. There has been some disappointment expressed online on how female housemates seem to be losing focus. Female fans especially seem to think that they are not concentrating well on the [at least] ₦100million at stake.

So we asked viewers to tell us what they really think about the BB Naija S7 female housemates: And this is what they told us:

Chioma

Maybe they think cozying up to the guys will increase their chances, or that falling over themselves to attract the men will create a ‘ship’ agenda and help their chances but omo, it’s not looking nice on the outside at all. Those women need to wise up. They’re irritating me and my babes and we’ll send them all home if they don’t take time.

Temitope

Well, I think it works both ways, For example, they all like Deji too but he doesn’t give them face. Groovy is such a hoe though but it’s the babes I blame mostly. They are all mad. Starved for attention and it’s really disgusting to watch because I no fit tell guy I like am first to save my life.

Precious

They do have strong personalities. I like that about them but they also give off heavy desperation vibes. I’m glad my fave, Chichi, hasn’t disappointed yet sha.

Kachi

The game is the game. They are playing it how they deem fit. I have never been there so I don’t know how the vibe of the BBN house works but I’d be shocked if that’s what they set out to do. Like, you went into the house with the strategy of doing mumu for D on satellite TV for 3 months? Girl, stand up! LMAO. That’d be the embarrassing thing as far as I’m concerned. [See winning strategies past housemates have used]

Sola

I view Big Brother differently than the way other people do. These people are here in an enclosed place where the only two things they have to worry about are their tasks and bonding with others. So I kinda think it’s normal. If you put 10 guys and 10 girls in a particular space, it’s normal for people to want to pair up. However, the way they are conducting themselves in terms of relationship, uh, I don’t know. Daniella, for example, having sex with Khalid. I have my own moral standards and what I’d do and the things I’d never do especially on a public platform but I also know not to project that on everybody because we all don’t have the same moral standard. I think the ladies on the show, a good number of them, don’t have a good moral standard. They are people that are a lot more open-minded. Nothing is that deep for them. They just see everything as a game. But someone like me, if I am going to be kissing on a TV show that I know my parents will see, I will be a lot more cautious about it but that's me and I can’t project my moral standards on people that don’t have my type of upbringing. I feel like the ladies are more relationship-focused than on the game, which is a big shame.