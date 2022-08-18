7 Tricks and strategies BBNaija housemates have showcased over the years

Unlike previous seasons where fans could predict the top contenders, sometimes from week one, season seven has proven to be a hard nut to crack. Winners on one hand, the new housemates wasted no time in exhibiting "strategic" tricks as the show kicked off.

Unfortunately, from years of studying the show, a lot of its loyal fans, some turned contenders can sniff a 'game plan' from a mile away or less. This season we have seen too many housemates attempting to push tricks that have proven successful in the previous seasons. In case you missed them, here are seven tricks, strategies that can be hardly missed:

Loose cannon modified 'mental health' for the Gen-Zs

At least one housemate comes on the show with this strategy. More often than not, it ends badly but is guaranteed to get them a cult-like following in the real world.

Note that this is not an attempt to trivialize mental health issues even though many of the housemates have mastered selling the narrative as a publicity strategy.

The idea is simple. the fans presumably love drama. So, the come on the show ready to blow off at the simplest provocation. Disqualification or not, there will be millions of followers ready to defend horrible behaviour.

2. Sex freaks and aggressive under-sheeters

These housemates are worse than politicians! For the duration of their stay, they keep helpless and horny fans up at odd hours watching them stress out Biggie's duvets. Once they get evicted, they immediately assume viewers are idiots.

3. The Cupid struck ones

Housemates in this group may not win the bucks because who really needs money when you are starry-eyed dreaming of happily ever after with cute little miracles?

4. The 'I have been through a lot' gang

This is probably the most tested and trusted strategy on this list. It is built on the premise that the fans tend to relate more to sapa (poverty). Practically every housemate that has successfully lived under the bridge, never ate with ceramic plates or anything more symbolic of impoverishment, will warm his way into the hearts of the viewers.

5. The Cooks

This sub-trick of the 'I have been through a lot' strategy rose quite quickly and hopefully died a natural death. It, however, deserves a worthy mention as one strategy that earned its users the loyalty of not just the housemates but the viewers alike.

6. Mixed race stunners & Londoners

This gang of housemates will always have a spot on the show. Their strategy is basically in their looks and accent. These housemates enjoy the attention and waste no chance to murder Naija songs and remind us about life in England.

7. The age reducers