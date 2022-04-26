RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Actress Lota Chukwu explains why making documentaries are difficult in Nigeria

The actress cum filmmaker recently produced a FIFA original documentary.

Nollywood actress Lota Chukwu [Instagram/@thelotachukwu]
Actress Lota Chukwu has shared her thoughts on how challenging it is to make documentaries in Nigeria.

The ‘Ajoche’ star took to her Twitter handle with a list of major challenges based on her recent documentary filming experience.

Shooting documentaries in Nigeria is difficult for a number of reasons: Nigerians aren’t very honest. Nigerians aren’t very open. Nigerians don’t keep footages. Everyone demands money to share their story and Everyone is more interested in ‘their truth’,” the filmmaker tweeted.

Last year, Lota Chukwu produced a FIFA original documentary on Nigeria’s Super Eagles debut into the World Cup. The documentary directed by Nora Awolowo featured interviews with Finidi George, Biola Kazeem, Akanni Raymon among others and recently launched on FIFA’s website.

Watch the trailer:

Chukwu’s take on documentaries come amid reports that Highlife singer Flavour signed an Amazon Prime Video production deal to film his documentary.

