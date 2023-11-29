Layi Wasabi is part of 3-man gang in new set photos from 'Anikulapo' series

Wasabi is seen in a rural setting with some intriguing facial marks, alongside him are Sisi Quadir and Biola Fowosire in what looks like a terrifying three-musketeer pack.

However, no exact detail has been revealed as to what the skit maker's character name is and what exactly his role does to the story we are familiar with.

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre is expected to be a four-part series that takes you on a journey through time, exploring the concept of reincarnation and the idea that our souls are connected across lifetimes.

The sequel welcomes back some familiar faces from the original cast like Bimbo Ademoye, and Sola Sobowale. New additions include Lateef Adedimeji and Gabriel Afolayan.

The upcoming project is one of the seven titles revealed by Netflix during its 'Lights, Camera… Naija event in Lagos on Sunday, August 13, 2023, with 2024 slated for its time of release on the streaming platform.

Afolayan seems to have his plates full with news of him going on set earlier this month on what has been described as a supernatural thriller.

Produced by KAP Motion Pictures, the untitled project stars Jimmy Jean-Louis, Bolaji Ogunmola, Olarotimi Fakunle, and Akorede Bobo.

These new projects come after the successful debut of the movie title Ijogbon on October 13, 2023, via Netflix.