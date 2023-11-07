ADVERTISEMENT
Kunle Afolayan kicks off production for supernatural thriller title

Faith Oloruntoyin

This makes it the third production he is embarking upon this year.

Kunle Afolayan on the set of his latest title [Instagram/kunleafo]
Kunle Afolayan on the set of his latest title [Instagram/kunleafo]

He disclosed details in a post on social media, as well as pictures taken from the ongoing set of the production. The director said, "With the successful launch of day one, we’re thrilled to share some of our breathtaking visuals to pique your interest and leave you wanting … more".

Produced by KAP Motion Pictures, the untitled project supernatural thriller stars Jimmy Jean-Louis, Bolaji Ogunmola, Olarotimi Fakunle, and Akorede Bobo. This title is expected to debut sometime in 2024. We are also expecting a release date for the follow-up series of Anikulapo.

The news of Afolayan's third movie of the year follows the debut of the movie title Ijogbon less than a month ago on October 13, 2023, which has had everyone talking.

Written by Tunde Babalola, Ijogbon follows the lives of four teenagers, played by Ruby Akubueze, Kayode Ojuolape, Fawaz of Ikorodu Boiz, and Oluwaseyi Ebiesuwa from the rural village of Oyo Oke in south-west Nigeria, who stumble on a pouch of diamonds.

According to records collated by Netflix, the movie recorded 5.7 million hours of views from a total of 2.9 million views, making it the sixth most-watched non-English film globally between October 16 - 22, 2023.

Afolayan also recently received the African Movie Academy Award 2023 for Best Achievement in Production Design and the Ousmane Sembene Award for Best Film in an African Language for his movie Anikulapo.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

