ADVERTISEMENT
Here is your first look at Disney's 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire'

Inemesit Udodiong

The anthology features 10 short films from Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, and other parts of continent.

Created by African creators, the ten-part collection of animated short films is an action-packed animated sci-fi take on the continent.

It invites viewers into 10 futuristic visions from Africa complete with advanced technology, spirits, our rich history and culture.

To create this project, Disney invited over 70 African creators to pitch their ideas. 10 projects were chosen and the result is this feature-length anthology, which will be released as a Disney Plus Original worldwide soon.

The creators are Shofela Coker (Nigeria), Ahmed Teilab (Egypt), Simangaliso ‘Panda’ Sibaya and Malcolm Wope (South Africa), Terence Maluleke and Isaac Mogajane (South Africa), Ng’endo Mukii (Kenya), Nthato Mokgata and Catherine Green (South Africa), Pious Nyenyewa and Tafadzwa Hove (Zimbabwe), Tshepo Moche (South Africa), Raymond Malinga (Uganda) and Lesego Vorster (South Africa).

The anthology will be voiced by an exciting cast that includes Florence Kasumba (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Kehinde Bankole (Blood Sisters), Pearl Thusi (Queen Sono), and Nasty C (Blood & Water).

Oscar-winning director Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse), Tendayi Nyeke and Anthony Silverston are attached as executive producers.

Triggerfish is the lead studio for the anthology, collaborating with animation studios across the continent and globally.

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ later this year.

Inemesit Udodiong

