Blood Sisters: Kehinde Bankole reveals surprising transformation

“Fitting day weight Vs Final shoot weight. A main personal character goal for me was for yinka to look much older than femi, fatter & definitely more domineering,” the actress wrote.

“Thanks to the guidance of the directors @kennethgyang & @biyibandele. Losing it back gradually #BloodSistersNetflix”

Bankole’s character Olayinka Ademola has become a favourite among fans of the show prompting the actress to join Twitter early this week.

The hit crime thriller debuted on the streamer on May 5, 2022 and in a few days jumped to the top 10 spot in over 20 countries including the United Kingdom and France.

On Tuesday, EbonyLife studios CEO and the show’s Executive Producer, Mo Abudu announced that the miniseries had moved to the highly coveted global top 10 list with 11 million views in its first week.

Starring Ini Dima-Okojie and Nancy Isime in the lead role, ‘Blood Sisters’ follows best friends on the run after one accidentally murders the other’s abusive fiancé.