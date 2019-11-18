Kate Henshaw’s role as ‘Officer Folake Stainless’ in Akin Omotosho’s new film, ‘The Ghost & House of Truth’ has earned her an award.

The honour came on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Africa International Film Festival Globe Awards.

Henshaw was awarded the ‘Best Female Performer’ at the award ceremony for her role in the movie, which went on to win three awards on the night.

Though Henshaw was absent when she was announced as the winner of her category, the award was picked up by Kemi Lala Akindoju on her behalf.

‘The Ghost & House of Truth’ went on to win awards for the Best Director and Best Nigerian Film.

Reacting to the win, Henshaw, who was informed by Rita Dominic of her win, said: “My Jesus!!!!!!! Oh, my word!!!! I am just gobsmacked!! Thanks, darling...”.

Henshaw played the character of a pregnant police officer known as Folake Stainless in the film. She had to solve a murder case and didn’t leave anything upturned despite her pregnancy to find the culprit of the murder.

‘The Ghost & House of Truth’ is produced by Ego Boyo’s Temple Production and directed by Akin Omotosho. It premiered in Nigeria at the 2019 AFRIFF as the closing film.