Jade Osiberu's 'The Trade' lands official release date on Prime Video
The crime-drama title is headed to the streamer in a few days.
The streaming platform confirmed the global release date online today, March 15, 2023.
Inspired by true events, this fast-paced crime drama tells the story of Dike Maduka, aka Eric, a notorious genius billionaire kidnapper, who ravaged the southern part of Nigeria for several years.
After evading arrest for two decades, a fast rising police officer and head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Superintendent Khalid Abubakar leads a high-stakes investigation into the famous kidnapper's activities.
Directed by Osiberu, and co-produced with David Musa, the film stars Ali Nuhu, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Rita Dominic, Shawn Faqua, Nengi Adoki, Stan Nze, Chiwetalu Agu, Kelechi Udegbe, Gideon Okeke, Gregory Ojefua, Charles Inojie, Denola Grey, and Waje.
Prior to the movie's global release, 'The Trade' opened in cinemas earlier this year on January 13, 2023.
Despite great reviews and initially showing in 53 locations across the country, the crime-drama had an underwhelming theatre run. The movie earned ₦15.50 million in three weeks.
'The Trade' premieres on Prime Video on March 17, 2023.
Watch the trailer:
