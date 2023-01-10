ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'The Trade': Jade Osiberu rings in 2023 with exciting crime drama

Inemesit Udodiong

The new movie is set to debut in cinemas this weekend.

Blossom Chukwujekwu plays Eric in 'The Trade'
Blossom Chukwujekwu plays Eric in 'The Trade'

Following the success of her last film 'Brotherhood,' Jade Osiberu is back with her first movie of 2023 titled 'The Trade.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Written by award-winning screenwriter, Yinka Ogun and produced by Foresight Global Films, the project follows the story of Dike Maduka, aka Eric, a notorious genius billionaire kidnapper, who ravaged the southern part of Nigeria for several years.

After evading arrest for two decades, a fast rising police officer and head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Superintendant Khalid Abubakar leads a high-stakes investigation into the famous kidnapper's activities.

'The Trade'
'The Trade' Pulse Nigeria

Directed and produced by Osiberu, the fast-paced crime drama is inspired by true events as kidnap for ransom has become a huge thing in the Nigeria.

Making the announcement in 2018, the award winning filmmaker said, “According to African Insurance Organization, in 2016 Nigeria overtook Colombia and Mexico as the global capital for Kidnap for Ransom, and as terrifying as this is, it’s a big informal albeit illegal industry, with a thriving business model and multiple target markets. We have been researching this project for about a year now and I’m really excited, first because reality is sometimes even more gripping than fiction and that’s certainly the case for Nigerian Trade and then because the studio’s (Foresight Global Films) ambition is to make a film set in Nigeria that can truly compete internationally.”

The cast includes Chiwetalu Agu, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Rita Dominic, Kelechi Udegbe, Gideon Okeke, Gregory Ojefua, Charles Inojie, Ali Nuhu, Denola Grey, Stan Nze, Waje, and Shawn Faqua.

'The Trade' premieres in cinemas on January 13, 2023.

Watch the official trailer:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Music producer Magicsticks survives car accident with mum

Music producer Magicsticks survives car accident with mum

Don Jazzy reveals his kind of woman and why he can't stick to one now

Don Jazzy reveals his kind of woman and why he can't stick to one now

'The Trade': Jade Osiberu rings in 2023 with exciting crime drama

'The Trade': Jade Osiberu rings in 2023 with exciting crime drama

BBNaija's Chichi gets dragged for claiming she's 23, trolls dig out old photos

BBNaija's Chichi gets dragged for claiming she's 23, trolls dig out old photos

Tim Godfrey celebrates proposal anniversary with a trip down memory lane

Tim Godfrey celebrates proposal anniversary with a trip down memory lane

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe’s family releases official statement following her death

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe’s family releases official statement following her death

Zinoleesky explains breakup with Naira Marley's sister, gives his spec

Zinoleesky explains breakup with Naira Marley's sister, gives his spec

Rema's 'Calm Down' tops Indian Music Industry chart

Rema's 'Calm Down' tops Indian Music Industry chart

Bovi confesses that he misses Davido like a girl who broke his heart

Bovi confesses that he misses Davido like a girl who broke his heart

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

‘Big Brother Titans’

'Big Brother Titans': New show set to begin this weekend

'Battle on Buka Street'

'Battle on Buka Street' makes cinema history, grosses over $60,000 in US

'Shanty Town'

'Shanty Town': Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo and Sola Sobowale go off in explosive trailer

'Shanty Town'

5 African movies and TV series coming to Netflix in January