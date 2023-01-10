Following the success of her last film 'Brotherhood,' Jade Osiberu is back with her first movie of 2023 titled 'The Trade.'
'The Trade': Jade Osiberu rings in 2023 with exciting crime drama
The new movie is set to debut in cinemas this weekend.
Recommended articles
Written by award-winning screenwriter, Yinka Ogun and produced by Foresight Global Films, the project follows the story of Dike Maduka, aka Eric, a notorious genius billionaire kidnapper, who ravaged the southern part of Nigeria for several years.
After evading arrest for two decades, a fast rising police officer and head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Superintendant Khalid Abubakar leads a high-stakes investigation into the famous kidnapper's activities.
Directed and produced by Osiberu, the fast-paced crime drama is inspired by true events as kidnap for ransom has become a huge thing in the Nigeria.
Making the announcement in 2018, the award winning filmmaker said, “According to African Insurance Organization, in 2016 Nigeria overtook Colombia and Mexico as the global capital for Kidnap for Ransom, and as terrifying as this is, it’s a big informal albeit illegal industry, with a thriving business model and multiple target markets. We have been researching this project for about a year now and I’m really excited, first because reality is sometimes even more gripping than fiction and that’s certainly the case for Nigerian Trade and then because the studio’s (Foresight Global Films) ambition is to make a film set in Nigeria that can truly compete internationally.”
The cast includes Chiwetalu Agu, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Rita Dominic, Kelechi Udegbe, Gideon Okeke, Gregory Ojefua, Charles Inojie, Ali Nuhu, Denola Grey, Stan Nze, Waje, and Shawn Faqua.
'The Trade' premieres in cinemas on January 13, 2023.
Watch the official trailer:
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng