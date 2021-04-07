Global streaming platform Netflix has gone into a new partnership with social platform TikTok and South Africa's National Film & Video Foundation (NFVF) to launch a project set to empower SA filmmakers and content creators.

According to South Africa’s Independent Online, the new project will see 100 creatives get trained on digital skills via an intensive boot camp where they will be taught personal branding, content monetization and how to create top quality content.

Confirming the partnership, TikTok content manager, Boniswa Sidwaba shared in an interview shared: “South Africa is a market brimming with creative talent from black creators and we are committed to providing the best local support to help amplify the voices of this community. Through this initiative, we will empower these creators to thrive on TikTok and beyond, as we aim to provide them with career-building resources and programmes.”

Makhosazana Khanyile, NFVF CEO added: "We are excited to witness the launch of TikTok’s Rising Voices initiative in South Africa. Projects like this one provide black content creators with vast opportunities to further develop their digital skills while learning from some of the industry’s leading content experts.

“We look forward to seeing the incredible content and content creators that will emerge from this programme, and we are confident it will add tremendous value to the film and video industry in South Africa.”

The latest launch comes just weeks after Netflix announced its $1.9 million partnership with NFVF to support South African filmmakers struggling due to the Covid-19 pandemic.