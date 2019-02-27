A pitch forum has been scheduled to hold at the 2019 iREP Documentary Film Festival.

The film festival is scheduled to hold between March 21, 2019, and March 24, 2019, at Freedom Park, Broad Street, and Nigerian Film Corporation, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The pitching forum, Pulse was told, will hold in partnership with the Independent Television Producers Association of Nigeria, ITPAN.

In a statement by the organizers, young and old documentary filmmakers “will be given opportunity to present their non-fictional film project ideas with a special focus on social/cultural developments in and around Africa before a selection panel. The proposed pitching forum seeks to grow and encourage a spirited generation of factual filmmakers.”

Tagged ‘Storylines’, the 2019 edition of the iREP Documentary Film Festival will focus on how documentary filmmakers can use technology to tell their stories effectively.

“Technology is constantly redefining the impact of human experiences and challenging us to tell our story as a means of engaging the world with our identity, individuality and personal experiences,” reads the statement.

The festival will also feature the screening of over 30 carefully selected international films, presentations and panel discussions, training and workshops from highly renowned personalities such as Prof. Jonathan Haynes, Prof. Niyi Coker, and Theo Lawson among others.