I'm not dating Kimoprah on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Cross

During a late-night conversation with Cee-C in the locker room, Cross tried to clarify his relationship stance with Kimoprah. "But me and Kim we are not dating though, she probably has like a boyfriend or something," he said.

Cross went on to add that all he and Kimoprah had was purely close friendship. Cee-C didn't agree with it just being friendship, as she accused Cross of neglecting every other person he called a friend when Kimoprah came into the BBNaija All Stars house.

She added that he was clearly distracted by her physique knowing fully well what she had to go through for their friendship. In her words, " Every time wey I collect fights from Whitemoney and Co because of your silly ass, you no see am, because of yansh, yansh wey you go see outside".

This outburst was compounded by Cross's BFF selection earlier on when he won Head of House for the week. He tried to defend his choices, but she reminded him that he owed her that much considering how much she had protected and looked out for him in the early weeks.