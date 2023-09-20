Ilebaye rejects reconciliation with Cross on 'BBNaija All Stars'

In a conversation on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, after their daily task, the duo tried to address the constant misunderstandings they had over the last couple of weeks. But Ilebaye remained adamant on the fact that it was time for them to focus on the game and not the misunderstandings they might have had.

In her words, "Forget about the friendship, if you want to work things out, work things after the house. See this one is 120 m o",

She also made it clear that Cross had lost the friendship between them, by nominating her during last week's eviction nominations and behaving weirdly afterwards.

Cross tried to plead his case about his change towards her, as he explained and confirmed that he was in love with Kimoprah. According to him, once he falls in love all his attention goes to that person, which was what happened when Kimoprah came into the house.

Ilebaye stated that she felt like Cross was in love with her but he then moved on without warning to Kimoprah, when she came into the house.

Their relationship in the All Stars house is one that has been quite eventful for all to see. They went from sharing steamy moments to fighting at last week's pool party. There is also the fact that Ilebaye took on the Head of House crown after Cross this week. And finally, they are both finalists now as Ilebaye won the ultimate HOH game and Cross claimed his during the ultimate shopping spree.

