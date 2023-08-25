ADVERTISEMENT
Cross and Ilebaye steal the show during pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

It was the major highlight of the night in and outside the house.

Cross and Ilebaye steal the show during the pool party on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Everyone thought the last we heard about this duo's escapades was the end but we were wrong. After the pool party on Thursday, August 25, 2023, Cross and Ilebaye made the hearts of viewers and BBNaija All Stars housemates drop with their intense kissing in the kitchen.

Other highlights from the pool party include:

Cee-C shared her thoughts about the kiss in a conversation with Alex and Ike, describing it as a highly anticipated drama about to unfold this weekend. With laughing and eagerness Cee-c shares, "This thing wey she dey do with Cross, go born am die, Cross eyes is inside Kim alone. Kim dey feel am... Cross wey be better nice boy I can't wait for this week to play out".

They continue on discussing the love triangle between the old and the new All Stars housemates, with Ilebaye going after Cross, Cross liking Kimoprah and Prince liking Ilebaye. Indeed, this weekend is something to look forward to.

They weren't off to a completely good start this week, with Adekunle voicing out his frustrations towards Venita's attitude. But at the pool party, they seem to get enough of each other with an epic video going around of Adekunle grabbing and enjoying the view of Venita's butt. They also shared a passionate kiss that a lot have said probably led to a lot more.

New All Stars housemate Prince has been crowned the new dance floor King by the BBNaija All Stars viewers as he shared steamy dance moves with different female housemates. Although the Lockdown ex-housemate is yet to voice out his love interest in the All Stars house, he grooved it out at Thursday's pool party with Mercy, Alex and KimOprah.

Soma and Angel have declared that their relationship in the All Stars house is solidified as they show up at the party in the same colour of pool wear. Their red pool wear was hard to miss at all during the party, they also left the party looking a lot wasted on alcohol.

Watch short clips from last night pool party here:

