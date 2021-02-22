'Coming 2 America' is officially coming to the big screens!

The anticipated sequel which was slated for a VOD release exclusively on Amazon Prime will also premiere in Nigerian cinemas on March 5, 2021. It is distributed by Filmone.

Directed by Craig Brewer, the sequel to the 1988 hit comedy 'Coming To America' will follow Prince Akeem's journey to Queens in search of his heir.

The comedy was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia back in 2019. It stars Eddie Murphy (who reprises his role as Prince Akeem), Arsenio Hall, Wesley Snipes, James Earl Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Sharo Headley and Teyana Taylor.