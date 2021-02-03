This March, film lovers will have a much anticipated revisit to Zamunda to be reunited with Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy).

1988 classic comedy 'Coming to America' is returning to the screens for a sequel directed by Craig Brewer. 'Coming 2 America' will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime video on March 5, 2021.

Ahead of the sequel's release, its official trailer is here and it is an absolute delight.

The new trailer confirms Prince Akeem will return to Queens to find his heir with his right hand man Semmi (Arsenio Hall) by his side. The upcoming romantic comedy scripted by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield promises the much anticipated reunion of stars from the original movie that stole hearts in the 80s.

Watch the trailer: