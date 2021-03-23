Emanuella Samuel is no stranger to fame. At the tender age of five, the child comedienne won her way into the hearts of millions playing lead in Mark Angel comedy skits.

Almost six years later, the 11-year-old is still taking the world of entertainment by storm going by her recent Nickelodeon Kids' Choice award. Emanuella went neck to neck with major African personalities for the Favourite African Social Media Star category.

Pulse recently caught up with the award-winning comedienne in a Red Media organized interview where she opened up about her career so far.

Emmanuella Mark Angel Comedy

On what she's been up to since winning the international award, Emanuella, who is currently in her first year in junior high school, revealed that it has been the same routine. "I haven't been up to much asides school and making skits with Uncle Mark. Although, I don't get preferential treatment when I am in school, I got a lot of congratulatory messages from my classmates and teachers".

A popular topic of interest surrounding Emanuella's acting career is how it all began. The child star began her acting career at age five through her mother's best friend's son popularly known by his stage name, Mark Angel.

"Uncle Mark and God taught me to act", Emanuella disclosed when questioned about how she learnt to read her lines effortlessly and at such a young age.

Interestingly, when the comedienne is not making skits, she further revealed that she loves to sing and dance. She also makes videos of herself but isn't permitted to share on her social media platforms.

For the future, Emanuella hopes to someday join Nollywood.