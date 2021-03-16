Nigerian comedienne, Emanuella Samuel has been announced winner of the favorite African social media star category at the just concluded Nickelodeon Kids' Choice awards.

The teen star confirmed her win via an Instagram post shared on her Instagram handle on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. She wrote: "Congratulations to me as I won the Favourite African Social Media Star category at the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021. I am so happy to be a winner, thank you!

"To all my fans out there, I say thank you. To all those who voted for me, I love you so much, this win would not have been possible without you."

Emanuella's latest win comes after after losing to Ugandan singer Eddy Kenzo in 2018 when she was first nominated. For the awards' latest edition, the comedienne was nominated for the voting category alongside Ikorodu Bois, Elsa Majimbo, Bonang Matheba, Ghetto Kids and Wian Van Den Berg.

The 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice awards held on Saturday, March 13, 2021.