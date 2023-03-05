ADVERTISEMENT
BBTitans: Here's how Khosi and fans are reacting to Yemi's eviction

Inemesit Udodiong

From the reactions, its obvious no one saw this coming.

Yemi and Khosi [Valid Updates]
Tonight's eviction show has caused quite a stir with four housemates getting booted off the 'Big Brother Titans' show.

Of the four, Yemi's eviction has caught everyone talking with his name currently trending on Twitter.

Four housemates evicted from BBTitans!
Despite how the viewers voted, fans appear to be shocked that he is out of the house. Like the fans, Yemi's on-and-off love interest Khosi is also surprised.

Here's how Khosi and social media users are reacting:

