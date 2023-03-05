Tonight's eviction show has caused quite a stir with four housemates getting booted off the 'Big Brother Titans' show.
BBTitans: Here's how Khosi and fans are reacting to Yemi's eviction
From the reactions, its obvious no one saw this coming.
Recommended articles
Of the four, Yemi's eviction has caught everyone talking with his name currently trending on Twitter.
Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
Despite how the viewers voted, fans appear to be shocked that he is out of the house. Like the fans, Yemi's on-and-off love interest Khosi is also surprised.
Here's how Khosi and social media users are reacting:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' sweeps awards at FESPACO 2023
BBTitans: Here's how Khosi and fans are reacting to Yemi's eviction
BBTitans: Olivia, Juicy Jay, Nelisa and Yemi Cregx get evicted
'Let’s kill tribalism before it kills us' - Yul Edochie advises
BBTitan: This week's Saturday night party is just vibes...
5 Nigerian movies to take your mind off the election stress
Deyemi Okanlawon shows humility and apologises to Thaddeus Attah amidst social media outcry
Rema's 'Calm Down' secures platinum plaque in the UK
5 beautiful Nigerian Celebrity weddings that are simply unforgettable
ADVERTISEMENT