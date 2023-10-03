Here's everything the 6 finalists won on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Although your favourite may not have emerged as the winner of the grand prize of ₦120 million, you can rest easy knowing that they didn't go home empty-handed. From the individual challenges to the group task, housemates were put to the test at various times and given the chance to win exciting prizes.

Following the declaration of Ilebaye as the winner of the All Stars season, we take a look at what her and other finalists walked away with.

In no particular order, here is a list of what your last six on BBNaija All Stars left with:

Pere

During the prize presentation today, October 3, 2023, the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced that Pere would receive a total of ₦3 million based on the Moniepoint coins that he had won in the house.

Amatem Task: ₦2 million for the winning team

Guinness Task: Team Matchday to share ₦5 million equally.

HFM: ₦5 million to be shared equally among team members.

Munch it Task: Team members are to share ₦1 million equally.

Oraimo Task: Team members to get a sponsored trip to Egypt

Waw Task: ₦2 million for all team members to share and a washing machine each.

Total Moniepoint coins: 13 Gold tokens

Ilebaye

Aside from winning the grand prize of ₦120 million, a weekend getaway for two with Travel Better, one one-year supply of Pepsi, WAW products, Much it, Hawai, and Lush hair products amongst other things. Ilebaye also went home with several other prixes.

Guinness Task: ₦5 million (₦1 million to each team member) and one year supply of Guinness.

HFM: ₦5 million to be shared equally among team members.

HFM second Task: ₦1 million

Munch it Task: Team members are to share ₦1 million equally

Oriflame Task: ₦5 million to share equally

Supakomando Task: ₦5 million

Tizeti Task: One year supply of internet

Total Moniepoint coins: 6 Gold tokens

Adekunle

Arla task: The top 5 are to share ₦2.5 million equally (₦500,000 per team member) and 6 months’ supply of Dano Range.

Guinness Task: Team Matchday to share ₦5 million equally.

HFM: ₦5 million to be shared equally among team members

Munch it task: Team members are to share 1 million Naira equally

Oraimo Task: Team members to get a sponsored trip to Egypt

Oriflame Tast: ₦5 million to share equally

Skechers Street Dance Task: 4 pairs of Skechers

Tizeti Task: One year supply of internet

Total Moniepoint coins: 5 Gold tokens

Cee-C

Arla Task: The top 5 are to share ₦2.5 million equally (500,000 per team member) and 6 months’ supply of Dano Range.

Eden Life Task: One year's supply of food.

Guinness Task: ₦5 Million (one million Naira to each team member) and one year supply of Guinness

Guinness Task: Team Matchday to share ₦5 million equally.

Innoson Task: Innoson Ikenga vehicle

HFM Task: Gamemaster to share ₦5 million with the winning team

Skechers Street Dance Task: 4 pairs of Skechers

Tecno Task: ₦2.5 million is awarded for the task. Each team member will get ₦500,000.00

Waw Task: ₦2 million for all team members to share and a washing machine each.

Total Moniepoint coins: 4 Gold tokens

Cross

Amatem Task: ₦2 million for the winning team.

Arla Task: Team members are to share ₦2 million equally

Eden Life Task: One year's supply of food.

Lush Hair task: 1 million for team members to share equally (₦250, 000 for each team member)

Lush Hair challenge: ₦3 million

Tecno Task: ₦2.5 million is awarded for the task. Each team member will get ₦500,000.00

Waw Task: ₦2 million for all team members to share and a washing machine each.

Total Moniepoint coins: 10 Gold tokens

Mercy Eke

Arla Task: Team members are to share ₦2 million equally.

Eden Life Task: One year's supply of food.

Guinness Task: ₦5 Million (one million naira to each team member) and one year supply of Guinness.

Guinness Task: Team Matchday to share ₦5 million equally.

Lush Hair task: ₦1 million for team members to share equally (₦250, 000 for each team member)

Moniepoint Task: ₦5 million to be shared equally among team members.

Munch it Task: Team members are to share 1 million Naira equally

Oraimo Task: ₦2 million for all team members to share.

Total Moniepoint coins: 7 Gold tokens