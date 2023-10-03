ADVERTISEMENT
Here's everything the 6 finalists won on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

Something for everyone even if it doesn't compare to the ultimate prize.

The six finalists didn't go home empty handed after 10 weeks on BBNaija All Stars. [Twitter/Big Brother Naija]
The six finalists didn't go home empty handed after 10 weeks on BBNaija All Stars. [Twitter/Big Brother Naija]

Although your favourite may not have emerged as the winner of the grand prize of ₦120 million, you can rest easy knowing that they didn't go home empty-handed. From the individual challenges to the group task, housemates were put to the test at various times and given the chance to win exciting prizes.

Following the declaration of Ilebaye as the winner of the All Stars season, we take a look at what her and other finalists walked away with.

In no particular order, here is a list of what your last six on BBNaija All Stars left with:

During the prize presentation today, October 3, 2023, the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced that Pere would receive a total of ₦3 million based on the Moniepoint coins that he had won in the house.

  • Amatem Task: ₦2 million for the winning team
  • Guinness Task: Team Matchday to share ₦5 million equally.
  • HFM: ₦5 million to be shared equally among team members.
  • Munch it Task: Team members are to share ₦1 million equally.
  • Oraimo Task: Team members to get a sponsored trip to Egypt
  • Waw Task: ₦2 million for all team members to share and a washing machine each.
  • Total Moniepoint coins: 13 Gold tokens
Aside from winning the grand prize of ₦120 million, a weekend getaway for two with Travel Better, one one-year supply of Pepsi, WAW products, Much it, Hawai, and Lush hair products amongst other things. Ilebaye also went home with several other prixes.

  • Guinness Task: ₦5 million (₦1 million to each team member) and one year supply of Guinness.
  • HFM: ₦5 million to be shared equally among team members.
  • HFM second Task: ₦1 million
  • Munch it Task: Team members are to share ₦1 million equally
  • Oriflame Task: ₦5 million to share equally
  • Supakomando Task: ₦5 million
  • Tizeti Task: One year supply of internet
  • Total Moniepoint coins: 6 Gold tokens
  • Arla task: The top 5 are to share ₦2.5 million equally (₦500,000 per team member) and 6 months’ supply of Dano Range.
  • Guinness Task: Team Matchday to share ₦5 million equally.
  • HFM: ₦5 million to be shared equally among team members
  • Munch it task: Team members are to share 1 million Naira equally
  • Oraimo Task: Team members to get a sponsored trip to Egypt
  • Oriflame Tast: ₦5 million to share equally
  • Skechers Street Dance Task: 4 pairs of Skechers
  • Tizeti Task: One year supply of internet
  • Total Moniepoint coins: 5 Gold tokens
  • Arla Task: The top 5 are to share ₦2.5 million equally (500,000 per team member) and 6 months’ supply of Dano Range.
  • Eden Life Task: One year's supply of food.
  • Guinness Task: ₦5 Million (one million Naira to each team member) and one year supply of Guinness 
  • Guinness Task: Team Matchday to share ₦5 million equally.
  • Innoson Task: Innoson Ikenga vehicle
  • HFM Task: Gamemaster to share ₦5 million with the winning team
  • Skechers Street Dance Task: 4 pairs of Skechers
  • Tecno Task: ₦2.5 million is awarded for the task. Each team member will get ₦500,000.00
  • Waw Task: ₦2 million for all team members to share and a washing machine each.
  • Total Moniepoint coins: 4 Gold tokens
  • Amatem Task: ₦2 million for the winning team.
  • Arla Task: Team members are to share ₦2 million equally
  • Eden Life Task: One year's supply of food.
  • Lush Hair task: 1 million for team members to share equally (₦250, 000 for each team member)
  • Lush Hair challenge: ₦3 million
  • Tecno Task: ₦2.5 million is awarded for the task. Each team member will get ₦500,000.00
  • Waw Task: ₦2 million for all team members to share and a washing machine each.
  • Total Moniepoint coins: 10 Gold tokens
  • Arla Task: Team members are to share ₦2 million equally.
  • Eden Life Task: One year's supply of food.
  • Guinness Task: ₦5 Million (one million naira to each team member) and one year supply of Guinness.
  • Guinness Task: Team Matchday to share ₦5 million equally.
  • Lush Hair task: ₦1 million for team members to share equally (₦250, 000 for each team member)
  • Moniepoint Task: ₦5 million to be shared equally among team members.
  • Munch it Task: Team members are to share 1 million Naira equally
  • Oraimo Task: ₦2 million for all team members to share.
  • Total Moniepoint coins: 7 Gold tokens
