Filmone's West African Film Fund (WAFF) film, 'Sanitation Day' is a few more days to its theatrical release.

Ahead of the anticipated release is a brand new teaser starring Blossom Chukwujekwu, Elozonam Ogbolu and Chris Okagbue.

Set in 2016, 'Sanitation Day' is based on two inspectors who must unravel the mystery surrounding a grisly murder case before sanitation day is over. The feature film is written by Dichie Enunwa, Seyi Babatope and Temitope Akinbode and was a top contender for the NOSC Oscar 2021 submission.

Alongside Chukwujekwu and Ogbolu who play lead roles, 'Sanitation Day' also stars Nse Ikpe Etim, Charles Inojie, Baaj Adebule, Chuks Chyke, Belinda Effah, Olakunle Fawole.