Filmone Entertainment will reportedly work on a film production every month this 2020.

Last month, the production of ‘Kambili: the Whole 30 Yards’ directed by Kayode Kasum ended principal photography and this March, production has begun in earnest for the upcoming crime thriller, 'Sanitation Day'.

Inspector Hassan (Blossom Chukwujekwu) and Inspector Stanley (Elozonam) must solve the case before Sanitation day is over [Filmone]

Directed by Seyi Babatope who also doubles as Executive Producer, 'Sanitation Day' is set in 2016 and based on two inspectors, Inspector Hassan (Blossom Chukwujekwu) and Inspector Stanley (Elozonam Ogbolu) who must uncover the perpetrators of a grisly murder before sanitation day is over and movement begins.

The title art contains the words murder, deceit in different Nigerian languages [Filmone]

However, they first have get past witnesses who only speak their ethnic languages.

The upcoming flick is the second film from the West African Film Fund (WAFF) which saw 3 countries including China and South Africa, come together to invest in the Nollywood industry. It also stars Nse Ikpe-Etim, Charles Inojie, Baaj Adebule, Chris Okagbue, Belinda Effah among others.