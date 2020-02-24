Principal photography has kicked off for new romantic comedy, ‘Kambili: the Whole 30 yards’ directed by Kayode Kasum ( 'Oga Bolaji', 'Sugar Rush', 'Fate of Alakada').

The upcoming film is Filmone’s first feature film sponsored by South Africa's Empire Entertainment and China's Huahua Media's $1 million collaboration launched in December.

BTS from 'Kambili: The Whole30 Yards [Pulse]

According to Filmone’s Head of Production, Mimi Bartels, the movie is also one of the first full production projects undertaken by the distribution company in its bid to create more inspiring Nollywood content.

Kayode Kasum from BTS of 'Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards' [Pulse]

Written by Isioma Ogbaji, 'Kambili: the Whole 30 Yards' is a highly relatable story of a young woman’s quest to be married before she turns 30.

BTS from 'Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards' [Pulse]

Nancy Isime plays Kambili Maduka, an irresponsible spendthrift who embarks on a plan to convince her boyfriend that she could be his dream woman. The movie also stars ‘Living In Bondage’ star actor Jide Kene Achufusi as well as Elvina Ibru, Vanessa Akpofure, Uzor Arukwe, Koye Kekere-Ekun, Sharoon Ooja, Mawuli Gavor and Toyin Abraham.

co stars Koye Kekere-Ekun and Jide Kene Achufusi [Pulse]

Speaking on the film’s casting, Bartels revealed that her team sought to create a film that people could connect to and that influenced the choice of the cast. They also tried not to typecast the actors by letting them show their individual strengths.

Bartels is interestingly the genius behind the success of box office hits like 'King of Boys', 'The Wedding Party' 1 and 2, 'Chief Daddy' and 'Merry Men'.

'Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards' opens in cinemas June 12, 2020.