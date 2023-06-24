Here is your first look at new limited series 'The Wives'

The faith-based drama revolves around two couples as they navigate their faith and marriage as they deal with various challenges.

Tope Tedela, Anee Icha, Sharon Rotimi and Patrick Diabuah play the leads supported by Tomi Ojo, Timilehin Ojeola, Inem King, Tessy Brown and Seun Kentebe.

With Nwani at the helm, the project is produced by Josh Olaoluwa and Ejiro Esigbone with Adeniyi Joseph attached as the Director of Photography and Goodness Emmanuel serving as Line Producer. The project will be released under Conceptified Media and Illui Productions.

On what to expect from the project, Olaoluwa tells Pulse, With ‘The Wives’, we wanted to tell a very simple story that had complex characters through which we can mirror our everyday lives, and hopefully evoke conscious and positive changes. The role that storytelling plays in the shaping of societal values cannot be overemphasised."

The Wives comes after Nwani's last series titled Grind, which received positive reactions on Prime Video.

A story of survival, tenacity, family, friendships and chasing dreams, the 10-episode show focuses on a struggling girl turned stripper, Tarela.

The show follows her as she navigates the hardship of pursuing her dreams while working in a Lagos nightclub, her strained family relationship, and the lives of the friends she makes at the club.

Grind is still streaming on Prime Video.

