ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here is your first look at new limited series 'The Wives'

Inemesit Udodiong

Orire Nwani's new project comes after the success of 'Grind' on Prime Video.

Tope Tedela and Anee Icha play the leads in new limited series 'The Wives'
Tope Tedela and Anee Icha play the leads in new limited series 'The Wives'

Recommended articles

The faith-based drama revolves around two couples as they navigate their faith and marriage as they deal with various challenges.

Orire Nwani is back with a limited series titled 'The Wives'
Orire Nwani is back with a limited series titled 'The Wives' Pulse Nigeria

Tope Tedela, Anee Icha, Sharon Rotimi and Patrick Diabuah play the leads supported by Tomi Ojo, Timilehin Ojeola, Inem King, Tessy Brown and Seun Kentebe.

ADVERTISEMENT
Orire Nwani is back with a limited series titled 'The Wives'
Orire Nwani is back with a limited series titled 'The Wives' Pulse Nigeria

With Nwani at the helm, the project is produced by Josh Olaoluwa and Ejiro Esigbone with Adeniyi Joseph attached as the Director of Photography and Goodness Emmanuel serving as Line Producer. The project will be released under Conceptified Media and Illui Productions.

'The Wives' has wrapped principal photography
'The Wives' has wrapped principal photography Pulse Nigeria

On what to expect from the project, Olaoluwa tells Pulse, With ‘The Wives’, we wanted to tell a very simple story that had complex characters through which we can mirror our everyday lives, and hopefully evoke conscious and positive changes. The role that storytelling plays in the shaping of societal values cannot be overemphasised."

Orire Nwani is back with a limited series titled 'The Wives'
Orire Nwani is back with a limited series titled 'The Wives' Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The Wives comes after Nwani's last series titled Grind, which received positive reactions on Prime Video.

A story of survival, tenacity, family, friendships and chasing dreams, the 10-episode show focuses on a struggling girl turned stripper, Tarela.

'Grind' debuts on Prime Video
'Grind' debuts on Prime Video Pulse Nigeria

The show follows her as she navigates the hardship of pursuing her dreams while working in a Lagos nightclub, her strained family relationship, and the lives of the friends she makes at the club.

Grind is still streaming on Prime Video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the exciting trailer:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kanaga Jnr, Tomiwa Tegbe on embodying their characters in 'MTV Shuga Naija' season 5 [Exclusive]

Kanaga Jnr, Tomiwa Tegbe on embodying their characters in 'MTV Shuga Naija' season 5 [Exclusive]

Gabzy is ready for the spotlight [Pulse Interview]

Gabzy is ready for the spotlight [Pulse Interview]

Here is your first look at new limited series 'The Wives'

Here is your first look at new limited series 'The Wives'

All the drama from episode 5 of 'BBNaija Reunion'

All the drama from episode 5 of 'BBNaija Reunion'

Foluke Daramola solicits help for ailing actress Obiageli Molobe

Foluke Daramola solicits help for ailing actress Obiageli Molobe

Morachi's infectious tunes return in 'Sarafina' & 'Hook-Up' singles, reaffirming his status among Afrobeats icons

Morachi's infectious tunes return in 'Sarafina' & 'Hook-Up' singles, reaffirming his status among Afrobeats icons

Wizkid speaks on how blessed he feels to be a father

Wizkid speaks on how blessed he feels to be a father

Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation LB dazzles on captivating new single 'Mula'

Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation LB dazzles on captivating new single 'Mula'

Simi opens up about motherhood challenges, two-year struggle

Simi opens up about motherhood challenges, two-year struggle

Pulse Sports

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'BBNaija Reunion' is back with Level Up housemates [Twitter/Ebuka]

3 major highlights from 'BBNaija Reunion' show

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set before 2007's Transformers.Paramount Pictures

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' stays on top with ₦54 million

Episode two of 'BBNaija Reunion' brings the drama [Twitter/Ebuka]

Diana and Amaka clear the air on 'BBNaija Reunion' show

'BBNaija Level Up Reunion' airs tonight [Twitter/ShowmaxNG]

3 things you need to know about 'BBNaija Level Up Reunion'