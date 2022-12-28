'Brotherhood' heads to Amazon Prime Video after N300m+ theatrical run

Jade Osiberu's action-thriller is set to hit the streaming service after spending 14 weeks on the big screens.

Debuting in theatres on September 23, 2022, the movie opened with N53.23 million, earning N118.50 million in the second week.

The film crossed the N200 million bar in its fourth week; a huge win considering the fact that it was contending with international titles like 'The Woman King' and 'Black Adam.'

Since then, 'Brotherhood' has earned N328 million and become Nollywood's highest-grossing title of the year.

Directed by Loukman Ali, the fun movie tells the story of twin brothers who find themselves in opposite directions of the law after the tragic death of their parents when they were young.

One becomes a police officer while the second becomes an armed robber. The former has to hunt down the latter and bring him to justice.

It works because of the outstanding performances from OC Ukeje, Falz, Sam Dede, Boma Akpore, Toni Tones, Tobi Bakare, and more.

The blockbuster joins Prime Video's catalogue following Osiberu's first of its kind deal with the Amazon studio that will see her company, Greoh studios, create and develop TV shows and movies exclusively for the streamer.