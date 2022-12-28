ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Brotherhood' heads to Amazon Prime Video after N300m+ theatrical run

Inemesit Udodiong

Jade Osiberu's latest blockbuster launches on the streamer next month.

Brotherhood movie directed by Loukman Ali [Greoh Studios]
Brotherhood movie directed by Loukman Ali [Greoh Studios]

'Brotherhood' heads to Amazon Prime Video following a N300m+ run in Nigerian theatres.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Jade Osiberu's action-thriller is set to hit the streaming service after spending 14 weeks on the big screens.

Debuting in theatres on September 23, 2022, the movie opened with N53.23 million, earning N118.50 million in the second week.

The film crossed the N200 million bar in its fourth week; a huge win considering the fact that it was contending with international titles like 'The Woman King' and 'Black Adam.'

Since then, 'Brotherhood' has earned N328 million and become Nollywood's highest-grossing title of the year.

Directed by Loukman Ali, the fun movie tells the story of twin brothers who find themselves in opposite directions of the law after the tragic death of their parents when they were young.

One becomes a police officer while the second becomes an armed robber. The former has to hunt down the latter and bring him to justice.

It works because of the outstanding performances from OC Ukeje, Falz, Sam Dede, Boma Akpore, Toni Tones, Tobi Bakare, and more.

The blockbuster joins Prime Video's catalogue following Osiberu's first of its kind deal with the Amazon studio that will see her company, Greoh studios, create and develop TV shows and movies exclusively for the streamer.

'Brotherhood' will be available for streaming on Prime Video on January 27, 2023.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Brotherhood' heads to Amazon Prime Video after N300m+ theatrical run

'Brotherhood' heads to Amazon Prime Video after N300m+ theatrical run

'Shanty Town': Here is your first look at Netflix's new series

'Shanty Town': Here is your first look at Netflix's new series

Budweiser releases music video to FIFA World Cup theme song

Budweiser releases music video to FIFA World Cup theme song

Funke Akindele recounts her first encounter with Sola Sobowale and their conversation

Funke Akindele recounts her first encounter with Sola Sobowale and their conversation

Singer Zinoleesky acquires a new mansion

Singer Zinoleesky acquires a new mansion

10 most popular Nigerian celebrities of the year [Pulse Picks 2022]

10 most popular Nigerian celebrities of the year [Pulse Picks 2022]

These 7 Nigerian celebrities have splashed millions on cars in 2022 [Pulse List]

These 7 Nigerian celebrities have splashed millions on cars in 2022 [Pulse List]

'I've been single for four years before I met Ifeoma' -Paul Okoye reveals

'I've been single for four years before I met Ifeoma' -Paul Okoye reveals

Toyin Abraham confesses her greatest fear

Toyin Abraham confesses her greatest fear

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Netflix's 'Far From Home'

‘Far From Home’: An engaging story about dreams and ambition that everyone needs to see [Pulse Review]

Top 5 Nollywood movies of 2022

Top 5 Nollywood movies of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Genoveva Umeh, Tomi Ojo & Elma Mbadiwe on Netflix Original, 'Far From Home'

'Far From Home’: Genoveva Umeh, Tomi Ojo & Elma Mbadiwe on Netflix Original [Pulse Interview]

Mike Afolarin plays the lead in 'Far From Home'

Mike Afolarin, Gbubemi Ejeye & Bolanle Ninalowo talk Netflix’s ‘Far From Home’ [Pulse Interview]