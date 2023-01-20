'Grind': New Nigerian series debuts on Prime Video

The 10-episode series follows her as she navigates the hardship of pursuing her dreams while working in a Lagos nightclub.

A story of survival, tenacity, family, friendships and chasing dreams, the show sees her rise through the ranks, as well as her strained family relationship, the friends she makes at the club and the lives of these friends.

Pulse Nigeria

Released under Tunani Productions, 'Grind' is directed by director Orire Nwani, who recently won the prize for best director at the New York Tri-State International film festival.

Describing his directorial approach to the show, he says, "We spent weeks just going to strip clubs, observing and learning from the world. We also had the female leads register for pole dance classes because I wanted to be as accurate as possible in interpreting this beautiful script the writers had written."

The cast includes Uzor Arukwe, Chris Iheuwa, Eso Dike, Daniel Abua, Roberta Orioma, Roseanne Chikwendu, Steve Enagbare, Harriet Akinola, and introduces Tamara Sindio-Apaun and Oluedo Blessing Tochi in supporting roles.

Pulse Nigeria

On what fans can expect from the show, executive producer Roberta Orioma says, "We spent a lot of time developing the story, and the audience will connect deeply with the characters and their struggles for a better life. These characters are real to me, I understand and feel their pain and the audience will too."

The first three episodes of 'Grind' are now available on Prime Video in all English Speaking Countries. The rest of the episodes will drop weekly over the following weeks.