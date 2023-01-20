ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Grind': New Nigerian series debuts on Prime Video

Inemesit Udodiong

The series is currently streaming on the platform.

'Grind'
'Grind'

'Grind' makes its debut on Prime Video today, January 20, 2023. The new show follows the life of a struggling girl turned stripper, Tarela.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The 10-episode series follows her as she navigates the hardship of pursuing her dreams while working in a Lagos nightclub.

A story of survival, tenacity, family, friendships and chasing dreams, the show sees her rise through the ranks, as well as her strained family relationship, the friends she makes at the club and the lives of these friends.

'Grind' debuts on Prime Video
'Grind' debuts on Prime Video Pulse Nigeria

Released under Tunani Productions, 'Grind' is directed by director Orire Nwani, who recently won the prize for best director at the New York Tri-State International film festival.

Describing his directorial approach to the show, he says, "We spent weeks just going to strip clubs, observing and learning from the world. We also had the female leads register for pole dance classes because I wanted to be as accurate as possible in interpreting this beautiful script the writers had written."

The cast includes Uzor Arukwe, Chris Iheuwa, Eso Dike, Daniel Abua, Roberta Orioma, Roseanne Chikwendu, Steve Enagbare, Harriet Akinola, and introduces Tamara Sindio-Apaun and Oluedo Blessing Tochi in supporting roles.

'Grind' debuts on Prime Video
'Grind' debuts on Prime Video Pulse Nigeria

On what fans can expect from the show, executive producer Roberta Orioma says, "We spent a lot of time developing the story, and the audience will connect deeply with the characters and their struggles for a better life. These characters are real to me, I understand and feel their pain and the audience will too."

The first three episodes of 'Grind' are now available on Prime Video in all English Speaking Countries. The rest of the episodes will drop weekly over the following weeks.

Watch the exciting trailer:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Grind': New Nigerian series debuts on Prime Video

'Grind': New Nigerian series debuts on Prime Video

Meet Sam x Cas, The Nigerian music duo on the rise

Meet Sam x Cas, The Nigerian music duo on the rise

BBTitans: Miracle expresses feeling towards Khosi after Yemi pulls out

BBTitans: Miracle expresses feeling towards Khosi after Yemi pulls out

2023 is the year for female artists, here's why

2023 is the year for female artists, here's why

Kel P drops sizzling single 'One More Night'

Kel P drops sizzling single 'One More Night'

'Nigerian Idol': Auditions for season 8 are officially open

'Nigerian Idol': Auditions for season 8 are officially open

BBTitans: Yemi friendzones Khosi days after cosy kiss

BBTitans: Yemi friendzones Khosi days after cosy kiss

How Dammy Twitch, Medlin Boss and Tayo Aina are going beyond the extraordinary

How Dammy Twitch, Medlin Boss and Tayo Aina are going beyond the extraordinary

Zamorra features Laycon on new single 'Kiss n Tell'

Zamorra features Laycon on new single 'Kiss n Tell'

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Big Brother Titans begins today

Big Brother Titans: Meet the 20 housemates

Nana BBTitans

BBTitans: Nana says she is bis*xual and doesn't enjoy s*x

'The Real Housewives of Abuja'

Meet 'The Real Housewives of Abuja' this February

Yemi and Khosi [Valid Updates]

BBTitans: Yemi and Khosi share first kiss in Biggie's house...to no one's surprise