Disney announces production details for Lagos themed animated series 'Iwájú'
The animated series is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2022.
Disney, in a statement released at the ongoing Annecy International Animation Film Festival, confirmed that production has commenced with talents working remotely from Nigeria, Uganda, London, Montreal and Burbank.
Although details of the series remain under wraps, Kugali co-founder and series director Ziki Nelson revealed that 'Iwájú' will share themes of inequality and class divide. “That’s the everyday reality of life in Nigeria and other parts of the world, and [themes include] the consequences they have on a society and challenging the status quo.”
Set in futuristic Lagos, Kugali co-founder, Tolu Olowofoyeku noted the team's choice of the commercial city, highlighting how its "unique and distinct feel" provided an interesting base for the story.
Kugali is founded by three Nigerian comics artist, Tolu Olowofoyeku, Ziki Nelson and Hamid Ibrahim.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng