Disney announces production details for Lagos themed animated series 'Iwájú'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The animated series is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2022.

Iwájú will debut on Disney+ in 2022

Walt Disney animation studios has announced details on 'Iwájú' series, its first of its kind collaboration with African comic book entertainment company, Kugali.

Disney, in a statement released at the ongoing Annecy International Animation Film Festival, confirmed that production has commenced with talents working remotely from Nigeria, Uganda, London, Montreal and Burbank.

Although details of the series remain under wraps, Kugali co-founder and series director Ziki Nelson revealed that 'Iwájú' will share themes of inequality and class divide. “That’s the everyday reality of life in Nigeria and other parts of the world, and [themes include] the consequences they have on a society and challenging the status quo.”

ALSO READ: Disney+ unveils African sci-fi 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire'

Set in futuristic Lagos, Kugali co-founder, Tolu Olowofoyeku noted the team's choice of the commercial city, highlighting how its "unique and distinct feel" provided an interesting base for the story.

Kugali is founded by three Nigerian comics artist, Tolu Olowofoyeku, Ziki Nelson and Hamid Ibrahim.

