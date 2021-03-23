BB Sasore's faith-based feature film 'God Calling' is joining the list of Nollywood titles on US streamer Netflix.

The acclaimed title has been confirmed for an April 2, 2021 premiere along other yet to be confirmed titles listed for April.

Released in 2018, the film follows the story of Sade, a woman who answers God’s rather persistent call after she suffers a number of tragedies hallmarked by the death of her daughter. It stars Zainab Balogun, Karibi Fubara, child actress Diana Egwuatu alongside Nollywood veterans Nkem Owoh, Onyeka Onwenu, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Tina Mba.

'God Calling' released to mixed reactions from critics following its December theatrical release. It grossed N36,822,319 amid its reported N60 million budget.

Watch the trailer: