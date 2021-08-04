RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Kit Harington says 'Game of Thrones' adversely affected his mental health

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The star actor revealed he took a one year hiatus after the show wrapped up in 2019.

English actor and producer Kit Harington has opened up about struggling with his mental health after starring in HBO drama series 'Game of Thrones'.

Recommended articles

Harington revealed in an interview with SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, that the intense violent show took an emotional toll on him, so much that it directly affected his mental health.

“I went through some mental health difficulties after Thrones, and during the end of Thrones, to be honest,” Harington shared. “I think it was directly due to the nature of the show and what I had been doing for years.”

ALSO READ: Game of Thrones prequel production paused due to Covid-19

The 34-year-old star revealed he took a one-year-break after the show ended in 2019 and it was the best decision especially on his path to recovery. According to multiple reports, the actor checked into a mental health and wellness facility after the show to deal with some 'personal issues'.

Harington starred as Jon Snow in the HBO series that ran for eight seasons.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Liquorose clears the air on relationship with Emmanuel

Kit Harington says 'Game of Thrones' adversely affected his mental health

Meghan Markle gives 1st glimpse of daughter Lilibet in birthday video

Nigeria, Senegal and Kenya unite on Vector's 'Crown of Clay (Remix)'

Jomiz expresses love in new single, 'Why'

Barzini features Eclipse Nkasi on new record, 'Down'

Sarkodie, Vory and Larusso feature on Kelly Anthony's two new singles, 'Pagans' and 'Untimely'

Unknown woman offers to perform oral sex on Wizkid for two tickets to 'Made In Lagos Tour' [Photos]

Rihanna is officially a billionaire