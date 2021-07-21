RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Game of Thrones prequel production paused due to Covid-19

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Filming for 'House of the Dragon' began in April in the United Kingdom.

A positive Covid-19 test has reportedly forced the pausing of 'Game of Thrones' anticipated prequel 'House of the Dragon'.

According to Deadline, a production member tested positive for the novel virus during one of the routine testing which is in compliance with industry guidelines. The delay will last for two days while the infected crew goes into quarantine.

The pause in production due to Covid-19 will not be the first as recently, Netflix ordered an indefinite pause on the production of the second season of 'Bridgerton' following its second recorded positive case.

Production for 'House of the Dragon' kicked off in April following months of development. The prequel created by George R.R. Martin, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, is set 300 years before the events of 'Game of Thrones' and centers on the House Targaryen

