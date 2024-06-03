'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' overtakes 'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' at the box office

On Monday, June 3, 2024, CEAN published a report on the top 10 films exhibited in Nigeria and included a gross view of each week's film from May 24, 2024, to May 30, 2024.

According to CEAN, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti grossed a total of ₦46.3 million in its opening week, and ₦42.7 million in its second week. This made it the highest grossing Nollywood film within the period. As of right now, the movie has grossed a total of ₦89.1 million at the box office.

The film tells the story of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti's mother, from her groundbreaking years as the first female pupil at Abeokuta Grammar School to her union with Israel Ransome-Kuti. The film features, Omowunmi Dada, Joke Silva, Kehinde Bankole, Adunni Ade, Iyimide Ayo-Olumoko, Ibrahim Suleiman, and Iremide Adeoye.

The Hollywood film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, arrived at the box office last week, and is at the number one spot with a weekly gross and total gross of ₦53.3 million

The comedy-drama film, Ajosepo, which held the number one spot for a month, made ₦50.4 million in its first five days of release (April 10 to April 14). It now sits at number five with a weekly total of ₦11.6 million and has grossed a total of ₦240 million.