ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' overtakes 'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' at the box office

Kome Nathaniel

The Nollywood biopic hits the second spot with a total gross of ₦89.1 million at the box office.

‘Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti’ hits the second spot at the Nigerian box office [Instagram / FilmOne]
‘Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti’ hits the second spot at the Nigerian box office [Instagram / FilmOne]

Recommended articles

On Monday, June 3, 2024, CEAN published a report on the top 10 films exhibited in Nigeria and included a gross view of each week's film from May 24, 2024, to May 30, 2024.

According to CEAN, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti grossed a total of ₦46.3 million in its opening week, and ₦42.7 million in its second week. This made it the highest grossing Nollywood film within the period. As of right now, the movie has grossed a total of ₦89.1 million at the box office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film tells the story of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti's mother, from her groundbreaking years as the first female pupil at Abeokuta Grammar School to her union with Israel Ransome-Kuti. The film features, Omowunmi Dada, Joke Silva, Kehinde Bankole, Adunni Ade, Iyimide Ayo-Olumoko, Ibrahim Suleiman, and Iremide Adeoye.

The Hollywood film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, arrived at the box office last week, and is at the number one spot with a weekly gross and total gross of ₦53.3 million

The comedy-drama film, Ajosepo, which held the number one spot for a month, made ₦50.4 million in its first five days of release (April 10 to April 14). It now sits at number five with a weekly total of ₦11.6 million and has grossed a total of ₦240 million.

The Yoruba epic film, Blacksmith: Alagbede, which was holding third place after earning ₦11.3 million in its opening weekend, has dropped to number eight with a weekly total of ₦4 million. As of right now, the movie has grossed ₦60.3 million.

Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who gives engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' overtakes 'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' at the box office

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' overtakes 'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' at the box office

Liz Benson, Rita Dominic star in the same film for the first time ever

Liz Benson, Rita Dominic star in the same film for the first time ever

Joeboy says he's using his music to speak up for women in abusive relationships

Joeboy says he's using his music to speak up for women in abusive relationships

Tems premieres new single as she shines in Tiny Desk performance

Tems premieres new single as she shines in Tiny Desk performance

Patience Ozokwor explains why she rejected the tag 'Liz Benson of Enugu'

Patience Ozokwor explains why she rejected the tag 'Liz Benson of Enugu'

Ayra Starr sets multiple records with her second album 'The Year I Turned 21'

Ayra Starr sets multiple records with her second album 'The Year I Turned 21'

Director Daniel Oriahi opens up on making a big-budget Nollywood film 'The Weekend'

Director Daniel Oriahi opens up on making a big-budget Nollywood film 'The Weekend'

D'banj likes how society's perception of having children out of wedlock has changed

D'banj likes how society's perception of having children out of wedlock has changed

I'm too transitional for it – Jim Iyke says he can't be friends with emotional people

I'm too transitional for it – Jim Iyke says he can't be friends with emotional people

Pulse Sports

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

9 Nollywood films to watch for this weekend [Instagram/niyi_akinmolayan]

9 Nollywood films to watch for this weekend

See Stan Nze, Anthony Monjaro in new thriller 'Troublous Weekend' streaming on YouTube

See Stan Nze, Anthony Monjaro in new thriller 'Troublous Weekend' streaming on YouTube

Nollywood films and series making their debut this June

These Nollywood films and series are coming this June

Celebrating Africa Day: Netflix's showcases African talent, cultures via storytelling

Celebrating Africa Day: Netflix's showcases African talent, cultures via storytelling