'Ajosepo' continues to hold top spot after 4 weeks in cinemas

Kome Nathaniel

A month after its release, Kayode Kasum's comedy-drama, Ajosepo, remains the top-grossing film at the Nigerian box office.

'Ajosepo' continues to hold the top spot at the Nigerian box office
‘Ajosepo’ continues to hold the top spot at the Nigerian box office [Nollywire]

On Friday, May 11, 2024, CEAN published a report on the top 20 films exhibited in Nigeria and included a gross view of each week's film from May 3, 2024, to May 9, 2024.

Ajosepo made ₦50.4 million in its first five days of release (April 10 to April 14) and is still the top earner with ₦35.5 million in weekly totals (May 3 – May 9) and as of right now, the movie has made ₦189.2 million in total.

Ajosepo is a story about Dapo played by Mike Afolarin and Tani played by Tomike Adeoye, a young couple preparing for their wedding. As their families gather in a luxurious hotel, festivities soon give way to turmoil as long-held secrets, family tensions, and unexpected revelations threaten to tear them apart. The movie was directed by Kasum and also stars Timini Egbuson, Yemi Solade, and Ronke Oshodi Oke.

Aburo-Movie-Poster-2024-Nollywore-240x300
Aburo-Movie-Poster-2024-Nollywore

The sport-themed Nollywood movie, Aburo, is ranked fourth on the chart after earning a weekly total of ₦13.1 million. The movie has now grossed a total of ₦16.2 million.

Blacksmith-2024-Nollywire-e1710923940126
Blacksmith-2024-Nollywire

The Yoruba movie, Blacksmith: Alagbede, which was holding third place after earning ₦11.3 million in its opening weekend, has dropped to number five with a weekly total of ₦9.5 million. As of right now, the movie has grossed ₦44.6 million.

'Beast of Two Worlds' will debut this Easter [ShockNg]
'Beast of Two Worlds' will debut this Easter
After earning ₦101.2 million in its first weekend, the Yoruba epic film Beast of Two World (Ajakaju) currently sits at number 7 on the chart with a weekly total of ₦5.5 million. The film has now grossed a total of ₦247.2 million.

Saving-Onome-2024-Nollywire-1
Saving-Onome-2024-Nollywire

A little further down the list at number 11 is Saving Onome, which was directed by Dimeji Ajibola. It tells the story of two loving parents who do everything in their power to care for their chronically ill daughter Onome. The movie has now made ₦42.5 million in gross revenue, up from its current weekly total of ₦1.9 million.

All-is-Fair-in-Love-and-War-2024-Nollywire
All-is-Fair-in-Love-and-War-2024-Nollywire

The other Nollywood movie on the list ranked at number 18, as disclosed by CEAN, is All is Fair in Love, which grossed a week total of ₦6,000 and has grossed a total of ₦131.5 million.

