Here is your first look at new short film 'Wrong Door'

Inemesit Udodiong

The moving short film is inspired by a true story.

Everything we know so far about 'Wrong Door'
The upcoming short film follows two close siblings who are celebrating one of their birthdays when a gang enforcer knocks on the wrong door, which happens to be theirs.

It stars popular faces like Adebimpe Oyebade Adedimeji and Rykardo Agbor, supported by Akinola Akano, Oyinlola Opeyemi, Ada Okonne, Daniel Adeshina, and Jennifer Abiola.

The film is written and directed by Jude Egwu with popular Yoruba filmmaker Wale Ilebiyi, who describes the movie as a 'big wonder.'

Speaking exclusively with Pulse, the writer and director revealed that Wrong Door is inspired by the real-life tragedy of a lady in Brooklyn, New York, who heard a knock on her door.

As soon as she looked through the peephole (which had been smeared with Vaseline), she was shot in the head by a masked assassin. It was later discovered that the assassin had killed the wrong person at the wrong address. The intended target lived a few doors down from his unfortunate victim.

On the horror that must have come with the unfortunate incident, Egwu said, "Can you imagine if the victim was someone dear to you? How would you react? Would you question the existence of God? If God really cared about you, would he have let something so terrible happen to your loved one? These are some of the questions I pondered while writing Wrong Door."

The Wrong Door is set to be released in the wake of a growing resurgence of indigenous epics, with Yoruba movies leading the trend. No release date has been announced yet.

Watch the trailer:

Inemesit Udodiong

