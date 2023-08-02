ADVERTISEMENT
Here is your first look at 'The Boy Who Never Falls'

Inemesit Udodiong

The upcoming short film features Chidi Mokeme.

Ifan Ifeanyi Michael's 'The Boy Who Never Falls' features Chidi Mokeme [Instagram/Thinkifan]

Titled The Boy Who Never Falls, the upcoming title is a short film that just wrapped production. The film is accompanied by a documentary.

Michael's new project is an autobiographical tale that focuses on the filmmaker's early life and poignant experiences of moving from the East to the vibrant streets of Lagos.

The Boy Who Never Falls follows nine-year-old Ifeanyi, who has a penchant for movies. His family is on the brink of collapse, and he spends his days on movie sets observing the world he yearns to be a part of.

When his mother decides to leave her abusive marriage, she takes Ifeanyi with her, thrusting them into homelessness. But Ifeanyi decides to leave his mother and embarks on a journey into the world of the Nigerian home video scene in the year 2000, where he meets the good, the bad, and the very ugly.

Michael describes it as "a tale of inspiration, meant to ignite a spark in the hearts of all the little boys and girls and shed light on unseen corners of Lagos life."

The movie features Nollywood veteran Chidi Mokeme, child actor Kevin Ojodomo Ekeng, Onyinye Nnenna Odokoro, and Ijeoma Grace Agu.

Mo Azmi made it down from Pakistan to be the director of photography, with Blue attached as the photographer, responsible for capturing the behind-the-scenes of the project.

Since making his debut with Lotanna, Michael has also worked on Foreigner's God (2022) and Singing Sin (2022), which detail the exciting and eventful lives of African women in 80’s Nigeria set against a backdrop of glamour, deceit, and power.

The filmmaker, who started out as a publicist, is also a stylist, creative artist and was included in the Forbes 30 under 30 list in 2021.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

