Nollywood actress Evan Okoro cries for help amid murder threats over new movie

Okoro claimed her assailants demanded that the controversial movie be pulled from YouTube as they did not want the app to go viral.

"A lot of people are saying that I should pull down my BIGO MADNESS, please see my reason why I'm not going to pull it down, I was accused of shooting a misleading content, which is not true, they wrote to Bigo authority that I'm trying to tarnish their image, which is also not true. So pulling down the movie right now is like throwing away my evidence," Okoro wrote on Instagram.