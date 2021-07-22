Nollywood actress and producer, Evan Okoro has called out for help after an alleged assault by users of live streaming application Bigo.
Nollywood actress Evan Okoro cries for help amid murder threats over new movie
The actress's controversial film is titled 'Bigo Madness'.
The Asaba movie star, in a series of videos shared on Instagram, revealed that she was beaten up over her newly released feature film 'Bigo Madness'.
Okoro claimed her assailants demanded that the controversial movie be pulled from YouTube as they did not want the app to go viral.
"A lot of people are saying that I should pull down my BIGO MADNESS, please see my reason why I'm not going to pull it down, I was accused of shooting a misleading content, which is not true, they wrote to Bigo authority that I'm trying to tarnish their image, which is also not true. So pulling down the movie right now is like throwing away my evidence," Okoro wrote on Instagram.
The film starring Destiny Etiko and Okoro, centers on the new craze around the live streaming app that sees it as a business venture where users make money from sharing diverse, sometimes seductive, content.
