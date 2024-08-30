ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy the weekend with these 5 films

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The weekend beckons and we are here to serve you with some of the best watches you'll find.

Whether you’re a cinephile with an extensive watchlist or simply searching for something entertaining to enjoy, this weekend offers an array of films that promise to make your time off memorable.

From thrilling blockbusters and heartwarming dramas to thought-provoking documentaries and side-splitting comedies, the diverse selection of films available today ensures that there is something for everyone.

Each film on our list has been carefully selected to offer a unique experience, catering to different tastes and moods. So, whether you’re planning a cozy movie marathon at home or looking to hit the theaters, our curated list will guide you through some of the must-see films to make the most of your weekend.

Grab your popcorn, find a comfortable spot, and let the cinematic journey begin.

If you are looking for something to keep you on the edge of your seat, then The Weekend has got you this weekend. Directed by Daniel Oriahi, this film follows the story of Nikiya, an orphaned woman yearning for a sense of belonging. She gives her fiancé, Luc an ultimatum to either introduce her to his estranged family or risk losing her.

Reluctantly, Luc agrees, concealing the dark truth behind his family’s past to preserve their relationship. Upon meeting his family, Nikiya is initially enamoured by their welcoming demeanour. As she settles into their seemingly perfect life, cracks begin to surface, revealing sinister family secrets.

With the film, Oriahi puts a new twist on the familiar meeting-the-in-laws story with a skillful combination of genre-bending horror. The movie is produced by Trino Motion Pictures and the cast includes Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Bucci Franklin, Meg Otanwa and James Gardiner.

Where to watch: Cinemas

Currently on the Netflix Top 10 chart in Nigeria, Tòkunbò is directed by Ramsey Nouah and produced by Chris Odeh. This crime thriller explores Nigeria’s riveting world of crime and the desperation that fuels it.

Tòkunbò follows the life of a smuggler who has just three hours to deliver a government official’s daughter to her captor. Failure to complete the mission holds deadly consequences for him and his family.

Released to Netflix on August 23, 2024, the film stars Gideon Okeke, Chidi Mokeme, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Nobert Young, Majid Michael, Adunni Ade, Ivie Okujaye, Tosin Adeyemi, Stanley ‘Funnybone’ Chibunna, Darasimi Nadi and Aaron Sunday.

Where to watch: Cinemas

Known for his movie, Devil in Agbada, Umanu Elijah takes on a ride with this gripping tale. The movie tells the story of Jade, the daughter of a rich and influential politician who has a habit of drugging and stealing from her clients while pretending to be a prostitute.

However, she comes in contact with a bad client who’s desperately in need of a girl for money ritual to save his dying mother. The stage now is set as the smartest is expected to be the winner and must emerge before the break of dawn.

Break of Dawn was produced by Ereyitomi and Princess Eme.

Where to watch: Cinemas

Released on July 26, 2024, this epic was directed by the theatre mogul, Bolanle Austen-Peters. This film explores the themes of tyranny and its consequences. Set in the 18th century Oyo Empire, House of Ga’a tells the gripping tale of a power-hungry political figure, Ga’a, who initiates a brutal betrayal of a series of kings. The ruthless prime minister, desperate for revenge, cruelly rises to the top, stopping at nothing to become more powerful than the kings he serves.

The biopic features Femi Branch, Mike Afolarin, Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, Ibrahim Chatta, Dele Odule, Bimbo Manuel, Lateef Adedimeji, and Femi Adebayo. Others are Gabriel Afolayan, Jide 'JBlaze' Oyegbile, Seun Akindele, ⁠Yemi Blaq, Adeniyi Johnson, Muyiwa Ademola, Willam Benson, Gbenga Titiloye, and ⁠Kunle Coker, as members of the cast.

Where to watch: Netflix

Now that we are done with all the violence, let’s reset our nervous system with this rom-com. Produced by Diane Russet, and directed by Michael ‘Ama Psalmist’ Akinrogunde, Love Notes follows the journey of two best friends as they navigate life and marriage.

The film stars an impressive cast including Iretiola Doyle, Beverly Osu, Najite Dede, Baaj Adebule, Kunle Remi, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Abdul Tijani-Ahmed, and Tomi Ojo.

Where to watch: Youtube

