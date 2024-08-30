ADVERTISEMENT
‘Nigeria is too small to contain Nollywood’- Toyosi Etim-Effiong

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Toyosi, the CEO of Good Media, has been a strong advocate for Nigerian films gaining global recognition.

Toyosi Etm-Effiong is the CEO of Goodmediahq [Instagram/Toyosi]
In a recent interview with Nollywire at the Nile Entertainment Group launch, Toyosi expressed her confidence in the potential impact of Nile Entertainment on the Nollywood industry.

“For a long time, I think people have been in one direction hurdled together but now we see that there is space, there is room and we’ve been called to occupy space right. It’s great to see Nile media occupying the space,” she said.

READ ALSO: Jade Osiberu returns with a ‘Christmas movie,’ starring Afrobeats stars

She added that she hopes that talents are offered better pay for their craft, especially with the increasing competition in the industry.

“I’m looking forward to talents being remunerated even better. I believe that competition will help that. Let’s get more money in people’s pockets,” she added.

Toyosi Etm-Effiong is the CEO of Goodmediahq
Speaking about the new cinematic venture launched by Moses Babatope of Nile and Mo Abudu of EbonyLife, she expressed her excitement and optimism for the future.

“I like the idea of more cinemas, a luxury line, I’m looking forward to that. I just want to see what that looks like and how it will be received in this landscape. It’s more jobs, you know it’s more distribution for the content created, I mean the industry is growing,” she said.

Having collaborated with Essence, an initiative that caters to global Black stories, she highlighted the news for increased marketing to elevate Nollywood on the international stage. She reiterated that Nigeria alone cannot contain the reach of its stories.

“I partnered with Essence for three years, getting Nollywood recognized, putting our content out there globally. I've always been of the opinion that Nigeria is too small to contain Nollywood. We just need to do more marketing cos that’s what it is. When we go out and we’re talking to International brands, it is marketing for Nollywood. Nollywood needs more marketing and with Nile, and the power group they have put together, I believe they know how to package the industry well, and that’s what we want global recognition and rewards,” she concluded

