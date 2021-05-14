Ema Edosio Deelen unveils second feature film 'Umuemu Oseme'
The filmmaker's first feature film 'Kasala!' debuted in 2018 to critical acclaim.
The Chijioke Onuniwe scripted film follows the story of Otiti, a seamstress who solely takes on the responsibility of catering to her ailing father who abandoned her as a child.
Ahead of principal photography, Edosio recently unveiled the film's cast led by Gina Castel. The actress stars in the lead role with actors Charles Etubiebi, Tunde Daniels, Yinka Davies, Chimezie Imo, Obi Maduegbuna, Toritseju Ejoh and more in supporting roles.
'Umuemu Oseme' is executive produced by Jeff Jacobson and co-produced by Edosio and NuNu Deng. It will reportedly premiere in 2022.
Edosio's comedy drama 'Kasala!' debuted in cinemas in 2018 to critical acclaim. The film starring Gabriel Afolayan, Judith Audu, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Tomiwa Tegbe, Chimezie Imo and Jide Kosoko went on to win multiple international awards.
