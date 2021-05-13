Biodun Stephen to direct new Anthill studios' satire 'Progressive Tailors Club'

The 'Picture Perfect' director was recently unveiled as the film studios' first-ever female director by Anthill Studios boss Niyi Akinmolayan . The filmmaker shared that the forthcoming production will be a satire inspired by some of his childhood memories.

While it is unclear if Stephen will star in the movie as the teaser poster suggests, updates on the movie including cast, crew and release date will be announced in the coming weeks. The feature film is to be produced by Victoria Akujobi.