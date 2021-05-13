RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Biodun Stephen to direct new Anthill studios' satire 'Progressive Tailors Club'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The feature film is reportedly a satire centered around politics and accountability.

Biodun Stephen to direct new Anthill Studios satire [Instagram/niyi_akinmolayan]

Filmmaker, Biodun Stephen is set to direct new Anthill Studios feature film, 'Progressive Tailors Club'.

Recommended articles

The 'Picture Perfect' director was recently unveiled as the film studios' first-ever female director by Anthill Studios boss Niyi Akinmolayan. The filmmaker shared that the forthcoming production will be a satire inspired by some of his childhood memories.

ALSO READ: Akay Mason's 'Elevator Baby' gets Indian remake

" 'Progressive Tailors Club' is a beautiful and engaging satire about community, politics and accountability,” Akinmolayan wrote in an Instagram post.

While it is unclear if Stephen will star in the movie as the teaser poster suggests, updates on the movie including cast, crew and release date will be announced in the coming weeks. The feature film is to be produced by Victoria Akujobi.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

TB Joshua’s daughter gets married to the same man for the third time

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

This bride wore the most unconventional wedding dress on her big day and it was beautiful

5 foods you should never eat after sex

Actress Iyabo Ojo releases full chat with Yomi Fabiyi after the actor claimed she apologised for cyberbullying him

George Weah’s son jailed for disturbing neighbours with loud "girls and champagne” party

Tears as Pastor Dare Adeboye is buried

Governors ban open grazing in Southern Nigeria