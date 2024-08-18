Streeze, Floruish duos leave 'BBNaija' house on night of double evictoon

It was a night filled with twists, turns, and everything in between. Unlike other eviction nights, today, the Custodians, Wanni and Handi of the WannixHandi pair had no power to evict a housemate rather save a pair and they saved the Beta pair from eviction.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

As voted by the viewers the bottom three housemates were Rhuthee and DJ Flo of the Floruish pair, Toby Forge and Mayor Frosh of the Streeze pair and Fairme David and Michky of the Radicals pair.

For the first time since this season of the Big Brother show began, two pairs are evicted at once from the house.

Pulse Nigeria

Following heated arguments between Rhuthee of the Floruish pair and the WannixHandi pair, the twin duo jeered at Rhuthee as she exited the house.

ADVERTISEMENT