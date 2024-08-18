ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Streeze, Floruish duos leave 'BBNaija' house on night of double evictoon

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The journey has come to an end for the Streeze and Flourish in the Big Brother No Loose Guard house.

Floruish have been evicted [BBN]
Floruish have been evicted [BBN]

Recommended articles

It was a night filled with twists, turns, and everything in between. Unlike other eviction nights, today, the Custodians, Wanni and Handi of the WannixHandi pair had no power to evict a housemate rather save a pair and they saved the Beta pair from eviction.

Mayor Frosh and Toby Forge of the Streeze duo have been evicted from the Big Brother [BBN]
Mayor Frosh and Toby Forge of the Streeze duo have been evicted from the Big Brother [BBN] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Wanni X Handi can't be evicted because they carry 'BBNaija' season 9

As voted by the viewers the bottom three housemates were Rhuthee and DJ Flo of the Floruish pair, Toby Forge and Mayor Frosh of the Streeze pair and Fairme David and Michky of the Radicals pair.

For the first time since this season of the Big Brother show began, two pairs are evicted at once from the house.

How viewers voted this week [BBN]
How viewers voted this week [BBN] Pulse Nigeria

Following heated arguments between Rhuthee of the Floruish pair and the WannixHandi pair, the twin duo jeered at Rhuthee as she exited the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Big Brother, the custodian challenge has officially come to an end. The ballot system that was introduced to select the Head of House has also been scrapped. Henceforth, housemates will be contested in the conventional way through the arena games for the position of Head of House. Head of House immunity has also returned.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Streeze, Floruish duos leave 'BBNaija' house on night of double evictoon

Streeze, Floruish duos leave 'BBNaija' house on night of double evictoon

'I'm Igbo' - Jamaican dancehall icon, Buju Banton declares

'I'm Igbo' - Jamaican dancehall icon, Buju Banton declares

Burna Boy richest Nigerian artiste, makes $80m in 2023 alone - Paul Okoye

Burna Boy richest Nigerian artiste, makes $80m in 2023 alone - Paul Okoye

Rising sensation Nikki Maria taps Magnito for new hit single 'Party Final 2.0'

Rising sensation Nikki Maria taps Magnito for new hit single 'Party Final 2.0'

King Lekan is the gifted Musical Director elevating Afrobeats live experience

King Lekan is the gifted Musical Director elevating Afrobeats live experience

Transformers One: A cinematic spectacle to dazzle audiences in Nigeria & Ghana

Transformers One: A cinematic spectacle to dazzle audiences in Nigeria & Ghana

I'm happy I didn't win Big Brother Africa season 8 - Beverly Osu

I'm happy I didn't win Big Brother Africa season 8 - Beverly Osu

Shatta Wale throws shade at Sarkodie, says he is focused on houses not cars

Shatta Wale throws shade at Sarkodie, says he is focused on houses not cars

Are streaming platforms doing enough to curb stream farming?

Are streaming platforms doing enough to curb stream farming?

Pulse Sports

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'The Betrayed' started screening in cinemas on August 2, 2024 [Inkblot]

New Inkbot film 'The Betrayed' earns ₦14.7 million after 1 week in cinemas

Multichoice talent factory 2025 calls for entries

Multichoice talent factory 2025 calls for entries

Shina is Muyiwa's first project as a writer and director. [Instagram/@muyiwaadesokun]

'Shina' director Adesokun didn't expect his first film to be a Netflix hit

Supacell has received highly positive reviews from critics and audiences [Netflix]

Netflix officially confirms 'Supacell' will return for second season