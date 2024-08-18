Streeze, Floruish duos leave 'BBNaija' house on night of double evictoon

Recommended articles
It was a night filled with twists, turns, and everything in between. Unlike other eviction nights, today, the Custodians, Wanni and Handi of the WannixHandi pair had no power to evict a housemate rather save a pair and they saved the Beta pair from eviction.
As voted by the viewers the bottom three housemates were Rhuthee and DJ Flo of the Floruish pair, Toby Forge and Mayor Frosh of the Streeze pair and Fairme David and Michky of the Radicals pair.
For the first time since this season of the Big Brother show began, two pairs are evicted at once from the house.
Following heated arguments between Rhuthee of the Floruish pair and the WannixHandi pair, the twin duo jeered at Rhuthee as she exited the house.
According to Big Brother, the custodian challenge has officially come to an end. The ballot system that was introduced to select the Head of House has also been scrapped. Henceforth, housemates will be contested in the conventional way through the arena games for the position of Head of House. Head of House immunity has also returned.