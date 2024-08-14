Wanni X Handi can't be evicted because they carry 'BBNaija' season 9

Let’s just say that a lot was said that you don’t want to miss.

Pulse Hot Takes is a weekly YouTube talk show hosted by Elvis Christian and Christabel Ago. Every week, the hosts speak with guests about trending issues and dissect problems that Nigerians often face. In this episode, they were joined by social media strategist Eric and podcaster Tosin Olomu

Big Brother Naija, the most popular reality show in Nigeria, kicked off its 9th season on Sunday, July 28, 2024, with 14 distinct duos with different dynamics and an overall 28 housemates in the race to earn the ₦100 million grand prize.

Now, we are two weeks into the season and two pairs of housemates have been evicted, namely team Tami and team Ndi Nne. The pressure is building for the remaining 12 pairs in the house; tensions are rising, relationships are shaking and alliances are being formed.

On Ndi Nne's eviction

The team discussed the most recent evictees, the aunt/niece duo Ndi Nne who were sent home on August 11, 2024. Chris stressed that he saw their eviction coming but had higher hopes for them.

He said, "I saw it coming and the reason why I was surprised is because I wanted to see more of them on the show and see how far they could go."

Eric, on the other hand, said, "On the deeper level, it's mind games, Ndi Nne proved themselves to be snitches and gave the impression that they could throw anyone under the bus."

"I was not surprised that they left; personally, I felt like they were very boring," Davy Ben quipped.

On Victoria's persona

Eric blasted Victoria of team Shatoria for being too quiet and docile for the game, stressing that she needed to step her game up.

Eric said, "I don't see Victoria as a quiet person; I see her as a dumb person. She can't read the situation she is in and she's so live and let live. She's too docile."

On Wanni X Handi

Davy Ben said, "Credit to the twins, I will single them out and give them 10 over 10 every week because they literally carry the show on their backs. They can't leave the show and even Biggie knows it, and the fans know it."